2017 MORIYAMA RAIC INTERNATIONAL $100,000 (CAD) PRIZE FOR EXCELLENCE IN ARCHITECTURE ANNOUNCES SHORTLISTED PROJECTS

WINNER TO BE ANNOUNCED IN SEPTEMBER 2017

The four shortlisted projects are located in Tokyo, Japan; Copenhagen, Denmark; Melbourne, Australia; and the village of Upper Kingsburg in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Prize, which was established in 2014 by Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama along with the RAIC and the RAIC Foundation, consists of a monetary award of CAD $100,000 and a handcrafted sculpture designed by Canadian designer Wei Yew. The Prize celebrates a single work of architecture that is judged to be transformative within its societal context and reflects Moriyama’s conviction that great architecture transforms society by promoting social justice and humanistic values of respect and inclusiveness.

The Prize, awarded every two years, is open to all architects, irrespective of nationality and location. The winner is selected in an open, juried competition. This year’s jury of experts has considered a range of criteria in the evaluation of submissions, which were received from 17 countries across four continents, and will visit the shortlisted projects.

The winner of the 2017 Prize will be announced on September 19, 2017, at the RAIC’s gala event at The Carlu, a historic event space in Toronto and one of the city’s best examples of Art Moderne architecture. In addition to the main CAD $100,000 prize, three scholarships of CAD $5,000 each will be awarded to three students of Canadian schools of architecture on the basis of a written essay.

“I’m hoping the architects are all trying to raise the life of the community,” says Raymond Moriyama, FRAIC. “The Prize is aimed at encouraging architects to be service-oriented rather than just focusing on producing something that looks good in magazines. It’s to serve the community and humanity.”

“These projects celebrate human life and shape activity,” says RAIC President Ewa Bieniecka, FIRAC. “They embody innovation, contribute to how we experience space, and explore how spaces allow opportunities for freedom. The four shortlisted projects demonstrate how architecture is generous and gives back to the community. These works have a strong sense of place and connect to their surrounding landscape.”

“The jury was very encouraged to see an increased international interest from a total of 17 countries and four continents,” says Barry Johns, FRAIC, Jury Chair and a Trustee of the RAIC Foundation. “It clearly shows that the Prize is growing in stature around the world, and that is very gratifying. Moreover, the general project submissions demonstrated a high level of engagement with the demanding aims and objectives found in the terms of reference for this unique award, and the four shortlisted projects are extraordinary in this regard.”

The jury for the 2017 Moriyama RAIC International Prize consists of:

Monica Adair, MRAIC : Co-founder of Acre Architects and 2015 Recipient of the RAIC Young Architect Award.

: Co-founder of Acre Architects and 2015 Recipient of the RAIC Young Architect Award. Manon Asselin, MRAIC : Co-founder of Atelier TAG and Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Montreal.

: Co-founder of Atelier TAG and Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Montreal. Bryan Avery, MBE : Founder of Avery Associates Architects, author, and lecturer.

: Founder of Avery Associates Architects, author, and lecturer. George Baird, FRAIC : Founding Principal of Baird Sampson Neuert Architects; former Dean of the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design at the University of Toronto; and 2010 Recipient of the RAIC Gold Medal.

: Founding Principal of Baird Sampson Neuert Architects; former Dean of the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design at the University of Toronto; and 2010 Recipient of the RAIC Gold Medal. Peter Cardew, FRAIC : Founder of Peter Cardew Architects and 2012 Recipient of the RAIC Gold Medal.

: Founder of Peter Cardew Architects and 2012 Recipient of the RAIC Gold Medal. Barry Johns, FRAIC : Jury Chair and Chancellor of the RAIC College of Fellows.

: Jury Chair and Chancellor of the RAIC College of Fellows. Li Xiaodong, Hon. FAIA: Winner of the inaugural Moriyama RAIC International Prize.

David Covo, FRAIC, Associate Professor of Architecture at McGill University, is the Professional Advisor to the jury.

About the Moriyama RAIC International Prize

Raymond Moriyama, FRAIC, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC), and the RAIC Foundation created the Moriyama RAIC International Prize in 2014 to raise the international stature of the RAIC and the Canadian architectural profession, and to encourage Canadian architects to aspire to international excellence.

About the RAIC

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) is the leading voice for excellence in the built environment in Canada. Representing about 5,000 members, the RAIC advocates for excellence, works to demonstrate how design enhances quality of life, and promotes responsible architecture in addressing important issues of society.

